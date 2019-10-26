Odisha set to launch ‘Drink From Tap Mission’ in Bhubaneswar, Puri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Housing and Urban Development department signed a letter of understanding with UNICEF in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for supply of 24 hour clean piped water to people of Odisha.

The project named ‘Drink From Tap Mission’ will be taken up as a pilot in five areas of Capital City of Bhubaneswar and two areas of Puri. The project will be completed in March, 2020.

However, metre system will be introduced in the project through which 24-hour water supply ensured to the beneficiaries. Women SHGs will be engaged in this task after training. The chief minister said the focus of the state government is on providing clean drinking water to all households. Clean drinking water is key to a healthy and prosperous society, he said and added that the project with technical assistance from UNICEF will enable the state to reach the goal.

Under the mission, 22,000 families of Bhubaneswar and Puri will be provided drinking water by March, 2020. The project will be extended to other areas of the State in phases.