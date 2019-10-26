OHRC directs probe into man’s detention by police

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Friday directed Kandhamal SP to investigate the alleged illegal detention of a young man by G Udayagiri police.

According to complainant Arun Kumar Nayak, his nephew Rahul Kumar Nayak (25) of Ratingia village was illegally detained by the police on Monday over allegation that he was having an affair with a woman and they forced him to marry her. Arun also alleged that the police assaulted Rahul in custody and demanded `10 lakh to settle the matter.

“Even though Rahul is innocent and five days have passed, he is still in police custody,” Arun said in his complaint. In response, the Commission termed the allegations as ‘very serious’ and asked the SP to inquire into the matter, take appropriate action as per the law and submit a report by November 4.

The petition was filed days after the State Government launched ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme as an initiative to transform the way Government offices deliver services to people. Sources said after the local police came to know that Arun has filed a petition with OHRC, they brought one of his relatives to G Udayagiri police station and asked him to sign on a paper to release Rahul.

Meanwhile, Satyabrata Bhoi, DIG, southern range, said Rahul has been released and the SP instructed to inquire into the matter.