PAC worried over CSR fund spending

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of the Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday expressed concern over the drop in the use of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by companies operating in Odisha even though there has been a huge surge in production. The PAC has asked the State Government to place a status paper over the issue in next meeting.

Presiding over a meeting of the PAC, its Chairman and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik expressed disappointment over the decrease in the flow of CSR funds for utilisation in Odisha. Naik said despite companies making huge profits, they spend a negligible amount in social development in nearby places of their operation. “The fund is being used as per the whims and fancies of the companies as they do not mention their profit,” he said.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra said companies should spend two per cent of the profit earned towards CSR. However, the companies are not doing so and everybody is silent. The Government has a great role to play in ensuring that CSR funds are spent for the development activities in Odisha, he added.

“CSR funds are not utilised properly as per the requirements of the people. It is a fact that the companies are cheating us and we are mute spectators. We have given a few suggestions to the departments concerned which we will again discuss in next meeting,” he said.

Secretary in the Finance department Ashok Kumar Meena, however, said the CSR fund is being utilised as per the policies of the Centre while the State Government can only request companies. “The PAC wanted to know how the State is encouraging the companies to spend two per cent of the profit towards CSR. We submitted a report to them in this regard. The PAC has also asked for a status paper mentioning that the State has pursued companies for proper utilisation of CSR funds,” he said.

Official sources said while `603.29 crore was spent under CSR in 2015-16, it has come down to `156 crore in 2018-19.