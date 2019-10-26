Home Cities Bhubaneswar

PAC worried over CSR fund spending

The PAC has asked the State Government to place a status paper over the issue in next meeting.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of the Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday expressed concern over the drop in the use of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds by companies operating in Odisha even though there has been a huge surge in production. The PAC has asked the State Government to place a status paper over the issue in next meeting.

Presiding over a meeting of the PAC, its Chairman and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naik expressed disappointment over the decrease in the flow of CSR funds for utilisation in Odisha. Naik said despite companies making huge profits, they spend a negligible amount in social development in nearby places of their operation. “The fund is being used as per the whims and fancies of the companies as they do not mention their profit,” he said.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra said companies should spend two per cent of the profit earned towards CSR. However, the companies are not doing so and everybody is silent. The Government has a great role to play in ensuring that CSR funds are spent for the development activities in Odisha, he added.

“CSR funds are not utilised properly as per the requirements of the people. It is a fact that the companies are cheating us and we are mute spectators. We have given a few suggestions to the departments concerned which we will again discuss in next meeting,” he said.

Secretary in the Finance department Ashok Kumar Meena, however, said the CSR fund is being utilised as per the policies of the Centre while the State Government can only request companies. “The PAC wanted to know how the State is encouraging the companies to spend two per cent of the profit towards CSR. We submitted a report to them in this regard. The PAC has also asked for a status paper mentioning that the State has pursued companies for proper utilisation of CSR funds,” he said.

Official sources said while `603.29 crore was spent under CSR in 2015-16, it has come down to `156 crore in 2018-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp