Rain affects 11 lakh in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Incessant rain triggered by a well-marked low pressure over Bay of Bengal that lashed Odisha for two days affected more than 11 lakh people in Jagatsingpur district.

Five persons were killed in wall collapse incidents in the State, said Deputy Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Prabhat Mohapatra here on Friday.

As per reports, around 11.36 lakh people in Jagatsingpur were affected due to heavy rains that continued till Friday morning. Eight blocks and two urban local bodies of the district experienced heavy rains during the period. Waterlogging was also reported in certain areas of Titrol and Kujanga blocks.

Besides, thousands of people were affected in the rain in Rayagada, Cuttack, Khurda, Gajapati, Puri, Keonjhar, Bhadrak and Balasore districts.

Rabindra Barik (32) of Bhadua village in Balasore, Kailash Samal (85) from Ganeswarpur village in Kendrapara, Rasananda Bisoi (61) of Puri, Damayanti Palei (50) of Mayurbhanj and Makara Munda of Mishramal in Keonjhar died due to wall collapse. This apart, several houses were damaged in Gajapati and Rayagada districts due to mudslide.

Officials said a total 13 districts recorded average rainfall of 100 mm and above in the last 48 hours. The average rainfall in Pipili, Krushnaprasad, Brahmagiri, Kanas and Satyabadi blocks in Puri district and Binjhapur in Jajpur recorded a cumulative rainfall of over 300 mm in the last two days. Around 34 blocks recorded rainfall between 200 mm and 300 mm while 110 blocks recorded rainfall between 100 mm and 200 mm.

Though water level of Jalaka was flowing above danger mark, Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena ruled possibility of flood in any parts of the State. He also rejected reports of a cyclone making landfall on November 28.