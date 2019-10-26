Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rainwater recedes, miseries continue

After water receded, waste materials and dead insects, reptiles and amphibians have been found in the slush, throwing a nauseating smell in the affected areas.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Rainwater receded from waterlogged areas of the Millennium City as rain stopped on Friday. But the filth and garbage left behind by the rainwater have raised hygiene concern in the affected localities.

After spending a sleepless night on Thursday, Pushpanjali Sahu and her family heaved a sigh of relief on Friday as the rainwater, which entered their house at Jobra Tala Sahi during the incessant rain, receded. “I have been sweeping the floor and cleaning the walls to make those dry but to no avail. The wetness is resurfacing,” she said and added that her house was smelling foul.

After water receded, waste materials and dead insects, reptiles and amphibians have been found in the slush, throwing a nauseating smell in the affected areas.

A resident of Dagbar Sahi K Sinia said, “My entire house was submerged in knee-deep water and snakes and frogs had made their way inside. We had to face a lot of difficulties to those.”
Though the unhygienic condition increases the risk of waterborne diseases like typhoid, dysentery, jaundice, hepatitis A and mosquito-borne diseases, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is yet to initiate steps for cleanliness and disinfection in the affected areas.
However, around 40 low-lying areas including Patapola, Sutahat, Dagbar Sahi, Jhola Sahi, Meria Bazaar, Mehendipur, Roxy Lane and Badambadi have remained waterlogged.

“The dewatering pump sets have been engaged in low-lying areas. The waterlogging is expected to be cleared by Friday night and steps would be taken for cleanliness and disinfection of the affected localities soon,” said CMC Commissioner Ananya Das.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp