Rainwater recedes, miseries continue in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Rainwater receded from waterlogged areas of the Millennium City as rain stopped on Friday. But the filth and garbage left behind by the rainwater have raised hygiene concern in the affected localities.

After spending a sleepless night on Thursday, Pushpanjali Sahu and her family heaved a sigh of relief on Friday as the rainwater, which entered their house at Jobra Tala Sahi during the incessant rain, receded. “I have been sweeping the floor and cleaning the walls to make those dry but to no avail. The wetness is resurfacing,” she said and added that her house was smelling foul.

After water receded, waste materials and dead insects, reptiles and amphibians have been found in the slush, throwing a nauseating smell in the affected areas.

A resident of Dagbar Sahi K Sinia said, “My entire house was submerged in knee-deep water and snakes and frogs had made their way inside. We had to face a lot of difficulties to those.”

Though the unhygienic condition increases the risk of waterborne diseases like typhoid, dysentery, jaundice, hepatitis A and mosquito-borne diseases, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is yet to initiate steps for cleanliness and disinfection in the affected areas.

However, around 40 low-lying areas including Patapola, Sutahat, Dagbar Sahi, Jhola Sahi, Meria Bazaar, Mehendipur, Roxy Lane and Badambadi have remained waterlogged.

“The dewatering pump sets have been engaged in low-lying areas. The waterlogging is expected to be cleared by Friday night and steps would be taken for cleanliness and disinfection of the affected localities soon,” said CMC Commissioner Ananya Das.