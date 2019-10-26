Social welfare initiative ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’ set in motion

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’, a social service initiative of the party aimed at encouraging environment protection, blood donation and the welfare of Odias in distress.

The Chief Minister said under the programme, party leaders will dedicate themselves to protect the environment and undertake extensive planting of trees, and create awareness among the public.

“About 4.5 crore Odias are my family. I have always been working for their welfare. In order to take it ahead, I am launching the ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’ programme,” he said and added that the initiative will also come to the rescue of Odias stranded in foreign countries.

Stating that the programme is a tribute to late Biju Patnaik, who had always been working for welfare of Odisha people and lending support to poor and needy people, the Chief Minister said following the footprints of the legendary leader, the party is committed to serve the State.

The programme will focus on three major areas - environment, health care services and assistance to poor and deprived people. Under the programme, the BJD will undertake massive plantation drive by creating awareness among people about environment protection.

“Since BJD has achieved success in its blood donation programme ‘Jeevan Bindu’, now I want to transform it into a social movement,” he said.

Naveen appointed former Mumbai Police Commissioner and BJD leader Arup Patnaik as convenor of the programme for its implementation. Five other BJD leaders, Puri MP Pinaki Mishra, Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta, Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahoo, former minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Nalini Kanta Pradhan as co-convenors.

Besides, several party leaders have been appointed as members of the programme.