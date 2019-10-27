Vigilance Awareness Week to be celebrated in Cuttack from October 28

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed from October 28 to November 2 on a theme of ‘Integrity- A way of Life’.

The awareness week will commence with taking of integrity pledge by the public servants working in the offices of Government and PSUs throughout the State on Monday. The State Vigilance is coordinating the observance of the week across Odisha.

The Vigilance Directorate at Cuttack will organise a public awareness meeting in the Millennium City in the presence of members of Lokayukta on Monday.

“This year, special measures are being taken to establish ‘integrity clubs’ in schools and colleges to ensure that ethical values are permanently ingrained in the minds of the younger generation and encourage them to lead a life that combines righteousness and honesty. This apart, Gram Sabhas will be organised in rural areas involving self-help groups (SHGs) and members of panchayats to raise awareness among the people to fight corruption,” said a Vigilance officer.