XEBS-Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence starts its first certificate programme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The XEBS-Ahluwalia Centre of Excellence in Sports Management on Saturday started classes for its first certificate programme in sports management on XIMB campus here.

Around 40 students, including well-known sportspersons and coaches, have enrolled for the first batch. The list includes former athlete and Olympian Anuradha Biswal, tennis player Chinmay Pradhan, karate players Valena Valentina, Chinmay Subudhi and Ankeeta Sahu, members of Indian Blind Cricket Team Jaffar Iqbal and Sukhram Majhi, and para athletes Dileshwar Rao, Sunil Pradhan, Rakhal Sethi and Debamruta Sahoo.

It is a joint initiative of Xavier University, Bhubaneswar; Emlyon Business School, France and Sports and Youth Services Department with KJS Ahluwalia Group as the corporate partner. The three-month certificate programme will have nine modules that would be spread over 12 working days with eight hours of teaching each day. Classes will be held on Saturday every week. The short-term programme is devised as a precursor to the Master’s degree to be launched in 2020 and it will be a stepping-stone towards taking advantage of the immense opportunities in sports ecosystem of Odisha.

The programme will be a blend of theoretical and experiential learning with the backdrop that Bhubaneswar, hailed as the sports capital of the country, will play host to three high profile sports events between October and December this year including the FIH Hockey Qualifiers on November 1 and 2.

Speaking on the occasion, Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera said, “The programme will help create a resourceful ecosystem in sports management for Odisha and act as a nodal point for other high performance centres operating in the State.”

Sports Secretary Vishal Dev said such courses will give scope to students to pursue a career in sports management and building their knowledge on different sports disciplines.