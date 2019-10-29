Admin relents, allows traders to book plots in clients’ names

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After facing stiff protest from business establishments, who have been objecting the sponsorship fee and abolition of third-party space transfer system for setting up stalls at Baliyatra trade fair, the district administration on Monday allowed them to purchase plots in their clients’ names. The Express carried a report in this regard on Sunday.Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said, “Now the marketing and advertisement agencies can book plots in the name of their clients. Nothing will prevent them from booking the space directly in the name of their clients.”

The business establishments have been advised to make their clients known to the administration directly instead of indirect deal by availing land from the administration and later transferring the same to them, Chayani said. The aim of the district administration is to bring transparency in sale of space for setting up stalls at Baliyatra trade fair, he added. The Collector also clarified that traders and applicants are not being forced to become sponsors in Baliyatra. Only the renowned commercial establishments, entrepreneurs and corporates can opt for promotion of their brand by becoming the sponsors, he added.

The marketing and advertisement agencies were, however, not happy with the leniency of the administration. “We have not yet been confirmed about the clients who are interested to participate in the trade fair. How can we go for booking plots in their name?,” questioned Surya Ratha, proprietor of Herald Advertisement.

Last year, the administration delayed the plot allotment process due to stand-off between the administration and Baliytra Traders’ Association over imposition of some new rules for setting up the stalls. “We were allotted space just two days before Baliyatra for which we had to sustain huge loss for less time to develop the space and erect stall according to the need of clients following which they had refused to participate in the fair,” he added.