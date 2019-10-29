Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Admin relents, allows traders to book plots in clients’ names

The marketing and advertisement agencies were, however, not happy with the leniency of the administration.

Published: 29th October 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  After facing stiff protest from business establishments, who have been objecting the sponsorship fee and abolition of third-party space transfer system for setting up stalls at Baliyatra trade fair, the district administration on Monday allowed them to purchase plots in their clients’ names. The Express carried a report in this regard on Sunday.Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said, “Now the marketing and advertisement agencies can book plots in the name of their clients. Nothing will prevent them from booking the space directly in the name of their clients.”

The business establishments have been advised to make their clients known to the administration directly instead of indirect deal by availing land from the administration and later transferring the same to them, Chayani said. The aim of the district administration is to bring transparency in sale of space for setting up stalls at Baliyatra trade fair, he added. The Collector also clarified that traders and applicants are not being forced to become sponsors in Baliyatra. Only the renowned commercial establishments, entrepreneurs and corporates can opt for promotion of their brand by becoming the sponsors, he added.

The marketing and advertisement agencies were, however, not happy with the leniency of the administration. “We have not yet been confirmed about the clients who are interested to participate in the trade fair. How can we go for booking plots in their name?,” questioned Surya Ratha, proprietor of Herald Advertisement.

Last year, the administration delayed the plot allotment process due to stand-off between the administration and Baliytra Traders’ Association over imposition of some new rules for setting up the stalls. “We were allotted space just two days before Baliyatra for which we had to sustain huge loss for less time to develop the space and erect stall according to the need of clients following which they had refused to participate in the fair,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp