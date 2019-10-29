Bar Council of India directs Odisha HC Bar Association to call off agitation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The ongoing cease-work by the Orissa High Court Bar Association has taken a new turn with the Bar Council of India (BCI) directing it to immediately call off the agitation and member lawyers to resume court work.The association has been boycotting court work since October 14 “to show protest against” the recent resolution of the Supreme Court Collegium on appointment of judges of Orissa High Court.

The BCI’s direction followed a resolution on the issue of strikes by lawyers in Odisha on Saturday in the wake of Supreme Court taking serious view of the ongoing abstentions of court work by lawyers on October 24.The apex court had asked the Chairman of BCI to remain present in the Court on November 8 and inform as to what steps they propose to take in respect of strikes by the lawyers in Odisha.

The BCI has also issued the same direction to 67 other subordinate court bar associations which were issued notices by the Orissa High Court in the suo motu contempt case registered by the Registrar General on the basis of reports received from District Judges and Registry of the High Court.

In a letter to the Bar associations, including Orissa High Court Bar Association, BCI secretary Srimanto Sen said, “The resolution was passed keeping in view the interest of lawyers and to protect their rights and privileges and also the interest of the litigants and the common people.”The BCI secretary expected the bar associations to take note of the resolution and take immediate steps to comply with the directions and end the impasse caused by the members of the Bar association in remaining absent from court work.

The BCI had resolved that the courts should be allowed to function smoothly and accordingly issued the direction to the president and secretary of 68 bar associations to immediately call off their agitation and resume the court work.The BCI had further resolved, “In case the State Bar Council or any Bar Association or any office-bearer thereof fails to comply with the directions, appropriate disciplinary action shall be taken and like the case of the State of Tamil Nadu in 2015-16, the erring advocates shall be put under suspension (on report of the Registrar of High Court).

This apart, if the guilt is proved, this council may disqualify such advocates/leaders of the Bar from contesting any election of the Bar in future and they may be dislodged from their offices.”The HC Bar’s general body, which is scheduled to meet on November 1, will take a decision on their future course of action keeping in view of the BCI’s direction, sources said.