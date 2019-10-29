Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s holding tax hike move opposed

The BMC has decided to increase the holding tax after the revision of benchmark value of land cost in the Capital by the General Administration department.

Published: 29th October 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Members of different political parties on Monday opposed the decision of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to hike holding tax three to four-fold retrospectively from April this year. At a meeting held here, members of Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI (ML) and other political parties termed the move of the civic body as ‘unfair’ stating that it would badly affect the residents of the Capital City, especially those planning build new houses. 

The BMC has decided to increase the holding tax after the revision of benchmark value of land cost in the Capital by the General Administration department. However, State president of Samajwadi Party Rabi Behera said such increase without holding talks with the stakeholders concerned will trigger widespread public resentment as it would lead to increase in house rent and other costs. 

“If the proposed hike is effected, house owners paying Rs 6,000 towards holding tax per annum would have to shell out over Rs 18,000 per year. The proposed hike will severely affect the residents as well as those staying on rent besides livelihood of small vendors and shopkeepers,” he said. 

The political leaders, who urged the residents of the city to protest the proposed hike, said BMC should convene a meeting with resident welfare associations, citizen forums, businessmen and political parties and take measures for rationalisation of holding tax hike. They also demanded a Vigilance probe into the illegal parking fee collection at different places in the city. 

For representational purposes
Comments

