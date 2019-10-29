Infra boost for DHHs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced infrastructure development initiatives for three District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) and Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) basing on the reports submitted by ‘Mo Sarkar’ teams after their visits to these health institutions.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, infrastructure gaps in Sundargarh DHH will be met from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund. These include construction of rest shed for attendants and staff quarters. Besides, `10 lakh will be provided to the SP, Sundargarh for promotion of blood donation camps. Two ambulances and two Mahaprayan vehicles will also be provided for the DHH.

Similarly, the bed strength of the RGH will be increased to 400. The Rogi Kalyan Samiti will be provided `15 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for patient welfare and innovation. Besides, `10 lakh will be given to the SP, Rourkela for promotion of blood donation camps.

Infrastructure gaps in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj DHHs will be bridged using DMF funds. While `15 lakh will be provided from the CMRF for patient welfare and innovation, `10 lakh will be given to the Superintendent of Police for promotion of blood donation camp.

Decisions

