Jay Panda delivers talk on J&K at the House of Lords

 BJP national vice-president and spokesperson Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda delivered a talk on ‘Crisis situation in Kashmir’ at the House of Lords in London.

Published: 29th October 2019 07:20 AM

Baijayant Jay Panda

Former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Jay Panda (Photo | Twitter | Baijayant Jay Panda)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  BJP national vice-president and spokesperson Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda delivered a talk on ‘Crisis situation in Kashmir’ at the House of Lords in London.

Panda presented an in-depth analysis of the considerations which necessitated abrogation of Article 370 and the concerns that have been raised in its aftermath. He was hosted by the Henry Jackson Society, a renowned foreign policy think-tank based in London. 

On October 30, Panda will participate in the prestigious Oxford Union Head to Head debate with CPM veteran Sitaram Yechury on the topic, ‘Jammu and Kashmir: Should Special Status Have Been Revoked?’. Founded in 1823, the Oxford Union is the largest society at the University of Oxford and one of the most famous student societies in the world. 

Panda will deliver the highlight speech on Indian Economy at Columbia Indian Economy Summit 2019, to be organised in School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) at Columbia University on November 1. Arvind Pangariya, former Chairman of NITI Aayog, Viral Acharya and Rakesh Mohan (former Deputy Governors of RBI) will also be presenting their papers at the conference.

