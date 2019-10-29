Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Move to fill up 3,278 Asst Surgeon posts

Health and Family Welfare department urges OPSC to conduct recruitment tests

Published: 29th October 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday initiated the process to fill up 3,278 regular Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeons) posts lying vacant in  Government health establishments. Health and Family Welfare Secretary Pramod Kumar Meherda urged the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to conduct recruitment tests to fill up the vacancies as per provisions of Odisha Medical and health Services Rules, 2017.

The Assistant Surgeons will be appointed in the rank of Group A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) cadre. Health department officials said against the sanctioned strength of 5,683 Medical Officers in Group A (Junior Branch) rank, 2,405 have been appointed and recruitment to the remaining 3,278 posts will be completed soon.

According to Meherda, the vacancies occurred after creation of 2,000 additional posts of Leave Training Reserve Medical Officer (LTRMO) in Group A (Junior Branch) rank in August this year. The vacancies include 1,358 posts for unreserved (UR) category, 136 posts for SEBC category, 709 posts for SC category and 1,075 posts for ST category. Of total 2,405 filled posts, 1,484 are unreserved, 503 posts are for SEBC community, 214 for SC community and 204 for ST community, the health official said. 

Clarifying further, a health department official said vacancies of medical officer post in different categories are proportionate to the posts filled earlier as per Odisha Reservation of Vacancies (ORV) Act against the sanctioned strength. As per the ORV Act, 2,842 (50 per cent) of 5,683 sanctioned posts are for the unreserved, while 639 (11.25 pc) are for SEBCs, 923 (16.25 pc) for SCs and 1,279 (22.5 pc) for STs.   Vacant posts
5,683sanctioned posts
3,278vacant posts
1,358unreserved
136SEBC709
SC1,075ST

