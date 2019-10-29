Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Naveen celebrates Diwali with children at SOS

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday celebrated Diwali with children as part of the transformation process taken up under the 5T initiative. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik celebrating Diwali with children at SOS Village in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday celebrated Diwali with children as part of the transformation process taken up under the 5T initiative. He visited the SOS Children’s Village here and distributed sweets and gifts to the children. He also announced a financial assistance of `20 lakh for the SOS Village for development activities.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy also visited a children’s home in the city and celebrated Diwali with the inmates. Director General of Police Bijaya Kumar Sharma celebrated Diwali with family members, including children of police personnel at RP Lines, Bhubaneswar along with Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi and other senior officials.

Many other officers also followed the Chief Ministers’ initiative and celebrated Diwali. 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited the sports hostel on Kalinga Stadium premises and celebrated Diwali with its inmates.
The Chief Minister had advised senior officials, including Chief Secretary and the Collectors, to visit child care institutions and celebrate Diwali with children.

The DGP and SPs were also advised to celebrate the festival of light with jawans of different battalions.Officials of various districts including Collectors, SPs, and senior officials visited orphanages and schools for differently-able children and spent the day with them.

