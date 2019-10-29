Odisha sets 19L tonne rabi target

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Expecting a bumper harvest of kharif crops, the State Government has set a foodgrain production target of 19 lakh tonne during 2019-20 rabi season against last year production of 15.6 lakh tonne.Projecting an area of 3.3 lakh hectare (ha) likely to be covered under cereals production, the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department has planned paddy cultivation over an area of 2.85 lakh ha with a rice production of 10.12 lakh tonne in ensuing rabi season.

“Appropriate steps must be taken for meticulous crop planning taking into account the irrigation water and available moisture. Cultivation of short duration and low duty crops should be preferred especially in irrigated ayacuts,” said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy in a letter on rabi campaign to all the Collectors.

Emphasising on time assistance to farmers in the matter of supplying farm inputs like suitable varieties of certified seeds for the summer crops, the Collectors have been advised to popularise system of rice intensification (SRI), line sowing or transplantation and cultivation of hybrid rice in more area for higher production.

The Government has made suitable arrangements for supply of 59,652 quintal of quality paddy seeds and 33,338 quintal of non-paddy seeds to the farmers. However, emphasis should be given on crop substitution from paddy to more remunerative and low duty non-paddy crops, Tripathy said. The Collectors have been asked to launch a massive awareness campaign on increasing productivity by adoption of cutting edge technologies through field demonstration and capacity building of farmers.

As pulses are grown in the entire State during winter, the Government has programmed to cover an area of 14.31 lakh ha under summer pulse crops with a target to produce 7.46 lakh tonne. Green gram, black gram, field peas and chick peas are the most popular pulses gown in the State. “All out efforts need to be made to take advantage of the residual moisture for greater coverage. Suitable pulse crops should be taken up in rice fallow areas to expand its coverage,” the letter stated.

Noting that the Government has made arrangements for supply of adequate quantity of certified oilseeds (groundnut, sesamum, mustard, niger, sunflower and linseeds) at subsidised rate, the Chief Secretary advised the Collectors to expand the oilseeds cultivation area from 4.21 lakh ha to 5.19 lakh ha.“Enhancing seed replacement rate (SRR) remains high on our agenda for increasing production and productivity of crops. Seed production programme will be taken up in 5,979 ha for production of 48,907 quintals of certified seeds to cater to the seed requirement during next cropping season.” he said.

Summer crops

10.12L tonne paddy

7.46L tonne pulses

48,907 quintals of

certified seeds

59,652 quintal paddy

seeds to be supplied

33,338 quintal non-paddy seeds to be provided

