Two assaulted and looted by miscreants in Baramunda

BHUBANESWAR: Two persons were waylaid and looted by three miscreants near Baramunda on Sunday night.

One of the victims Raj kumar Tripathy of Paika Nagar had parked his car and was waiting for his friend when he was attacked by the anti-socials. When Tripathy confronted them, the trio vandalised his car and snatched away his wrist watch, mobile phone and wallet.

The accused also thrashed his friend and snatched away his wallet when he reached the spot. Later, Tripathy lodged a complaint with Khandagiri police in this regard on Monday. He, along with his friend, sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Khandagiri IIC Rashmi Ranjan Mohaptra said investigation is on to identify the accused involved in the crime.

