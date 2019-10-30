Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Crime Branch arrest one for illegal stone quarrying

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested one Mohammed Tabriz for illegal stone quarrying in Khurda.

Published: 30th October 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested one Mohammed Tabriz for illegal stone quarrying in Khurda.

Acting on the information of STF officials, the Bureau of Immigration personnel detained Tabriz at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata while he was about to leave for Thailand with his wife. He was handed over to the local police and produced in the SDJM court in Barrackpore.Later, STF officials took Tabriz into custody and brought him to Bhubaneswar on transit remand. The accused was a member of a mafia group involved in illegal blasting of stones at different quarries in Khurda. He used to threaten locals and rival gang members with illegal firearms.The STF officials further said Tabriz was leading a lavish life and used to travel abroad frequently.

