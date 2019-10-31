CM extends financial aid to childcare institutions

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After unveiling cash incentives for best performing doctors, paramedical staff and sportspersons under 5T initiatives, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced financial assistance to all childcare institutions of the State as humanitarian intervention.

As per the decision, all the district Red Cross Societies will receive an amount of `10 lakh each for this purpose.

Basing on the additional requirements of Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Balasore, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Sambalpur, an additional `10 lakh will be given to these districts. This amount will be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and other sources. It has been done keeping in view the welfare and comfort of children residing in various childcare institutions of the State.

The decision was taken after receiving inputs from senior officers who visited different childcare institutions as per the direction of the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had directed the Ministers and senior officers visiting districts to have lunch in these institutions and inquire about the wellbeing of the children.

In a bid to bring transformation in the governance and show the human face of the Government, the Chief Minister celebrated Diwali with children of SOS Village, an orphanage, in the city.

Similarly, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy visited Chetna Institution of Special Education and interacted with the inmates on the occasion of the festival of lights.

The Collectors also visited childcare institutions in their respective districts and spent some quality time with the children.