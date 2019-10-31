Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CM extends financial aid to childcare institutions

As per the decision, all the district Red Cross Societies will receive an amount of `10 lakh each for this purpose.

Published: 31st October 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After unveiling cash incentives for best performing doctors, paramedical staff and sportspersons under 5T initiatives, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced financial assistance to all childcare institutions of the State as humanitarian intervention.

As per the decision, all the district Red Cross Societies will receive an amount of `10 lakh each for this purpose.

Basing on the additional requirements of Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Balasore, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Sambalpur, an additional `10 lakh will be given to these districts. This amount will be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and other sources. It has been done keeping in view the welfare and comfort of children residing in various childcare institutions of the State. 

The decision was taken after receiving inputs from senior officers who visited different childcare institutions as per the direction of the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had directed the Ministers and senior officers visiting districts to have lunch in these institutions and inquire about the wellbeing of the children.

In a bid to bring transformation in the governance and show the human face of the Government, the Chief Minister celebrated Diwali with children of SOS Village, an orphanage, in the city. 

Similarly, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy visited Chetna Institution of Special Education and interacted with the inmates on the occasion of the festival of lights.

The Collectors also visited childcare institutions in their respective districts and spent some quality time with the children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp