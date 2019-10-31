Controversy over lecturer recruitment 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education (HE) department has courted controversy by adopting career assessment as method of selection for recruitment of 606 lecturers, notification for which was issued recently.

The proposed move, which is contrary to the advisory of both Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) and General Administration (GA) department, has left many students disappointed. The OPSC and GA department had advised all Government departments to substitute the method of career assessment with a comprehensive written test for various appointments.

The OPSC had pointed out that the method of shortlisting and selection of candidates through career assessment has serious limitations as there is disproportionate levels of marking and grading in different colleges and universities making it difficult for proper evaluation of candidates.

It had further said candidates, coming from institutes with strict norms in marking, will be at disadvantage in such a selection method. Besides, incorrect factual data on certificates, leading to long process of verification, makes it cumbersome.

Accordingly, the GA department in January this year had asked all departments to follow this advisory during recruitment. However, the Higher Education department, which has sent its requisition to OPSC for recruitment of 606 lecturers to Government degree colleges in the first week of October, has planned to follow the method of interview instead of written test.

Students of Utkal University said the method adopted by the department for recruitment is highly disappointing for job seekers as it would kill meritocracy and raise questions on transparency and integrity of the whole recruitment process.

Deputy Secretary of Higher Education Snigdha Champatiray, however, said no final decision has been taken regarding the method of interview so far. The advertisement for this recruitment will be issued only after bringing changes to existing rules for increasing the upper-age limit of candidates from 33 to 48 years, she added.