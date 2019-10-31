Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Controversy over lecturer recruitment 

The department adopts career assessment as method of selection for lecturers’ recruitment contrary to advisory of OPSC 

Published: 31st October 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education (HE) department has courted controversy by adopting career assessment as method of selection for recruitment of 606 lecturers, notification for which was issued recently. 

The proposed move, which is contrary to the advisory of both Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) and General Administration (GA) department, has left many students disappointed. The OPSC and GA department had advised all Government departments to substitute the method of career assessment with a comprehensive written test for various appointments.

The OPSC had pointed out that the method of shortlisting and selection of candidates through career assessment has serious limitations as there is disproportionate levels of marking and grading in different colleges and universities making it difficult for proper evaluation of candidates. 

It had further said candidates, coming from institutes with strict norms in marking, will be at disadvantage in such a selection method. Besides, incorrect factual data on certificates, leading to long process of verification, makes it cumbersome. 

Accordingly, the GA department in January this year had asked all departments to follow this advisory during recruitment. However, the Higher Education department, which has sent its requisition to OPSC for recruitment of 606 lecturers to Government degree colleges in the first week of October, has planned to follow the method of interview instead of written test. 

Students of Utkal University said the method adopted by the department for recruitment is highly disappointing for job seekers as it would kill meritocracy and raise questions on transparency and integrity of the whole recruitment process. 

Deputy Secretary of Higher Education Snigdha Champatiray, however, said no final decision has been taken regarding the method of interview so far. The advertisement for this recruitment will be issued only after bringing changes to existing rules for increasing the upper-age limit of candidates from 33 to 48 years, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp