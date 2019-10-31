Dissidents want Moquim as OPCC chief

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After emerging from the trauma of humiliating defeat in the recent by-poll to Bijepur, a section opposed to OPCC president Nirajan Patnaik has called for a change of guard in the party’s State unit.

The motley group of dissidents led by senior party leader Ashok Samal and Bapi Sarkhel have strongly pitched for Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim for the top post.

Frustrated over the disastrous performance of the party in the recent elections, the dissidents after a meeting here said the party has become directionless under the leadership of interim OPCC chief.

“The party has become weak and directionless under the leadership of present OPCC chief. It has become increasingly clear that Patnaik cannot lead the party from the front. The Pradesh Congress needs a dynamic leader with a fighting spirit to chart it out from the current mess and Mohammed Moquim perfectly fits the bill,” said a release issued by the dissidents after the meeting.

The poor performance of the Congress in the last General Elections and the recent by-poll has made it amply clear that the people have lost confidence in the party. The party workers are not only demoralised but also lost hope about its revival. As a result many leaders have left the party, they said.

Blaming the state leadership for the present situation, the dissidents said the OPCC has become a ‘sign-board’ party.

“The meeting is not a conspiracy against anyone not even the OPCC president. We are trying to strengthen the party. The party will be stronger only when we will win back the confidence of the people. This will be possible if we successfully project the wrong doings of the BJD Government in the State and the BJP Government at the Centre before the people,” Sarkhel said.

Samal said the meeting decided that a team of leaders will meet AICC president Sonia Gandhi in the first week of November and place the demand for replacing Patnaik with Moquim.

Reacting to the development in the party, Patnaik said he is no more interested to continue in the post. “I had tendered my resignation to AICC president immediately after General Elections. I am not more keen to continue in the post,” he said.

Inviting the dissidents for a discussion, Patnaik said he will be happy to recommend the name for the OPCC chief post to the high command. He, however, advised them not to damage the party by weakening it from within.