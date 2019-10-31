Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Dissidents want Moquim as OPCC chief

State Congress president Niranjan advises rebels not to weaken the party from within

Published: 31st October 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After emerging from the trauma of humiliating defeat in the recent by-poll to Bijepur, a section opposed to OPCC president Nirajan Patnaik has called for a change of guard in the party’s State unit.

The motley group of dissidents led by senior party leader Ashok Samal and Bapi Sarkhel have strongly pitched for Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim for the top post.

Frustrated over the disastrous performance of the party in the recent elections, the dissidents after a meeting here said the party has become directionless under the leadership of interim OPCC chief.
“The party has become weak and directionless under the leadership of present OPCC chief. It has become increasingly clear that Patnaik cannot lead the party from the front. The Pradesh Congress needs a dynamic leader with a fighting spirit to chart it out from the current mess and Mohammed Moquim perfectly fits the bill,” said a release issued by the dissidents after the meeting.

The poor performance of the Congress in the last General Elections and the recent by-poll has made it amply clear that the people have lost confidence in the party. The party workers are not only demoralised but also lost hope about its revival. As a result many leaders have left the party, they said.
Blaming the state leadership for the present situation, the dissidents said the OPCC has become a ‘sign-board’ party.

“The meeting is not a conspiracy against anyone not even the OPCC president. We are trying to strengthen the party. The party will be stronger only when we will win back the confidence of the people. This will be possible if we successfully project the wrong doings of the BJD Government in the State and the BJP Government at the Centre before the people,” Sarkhel said.

Samal said the meeting decided that a team of leaders will meet AICC president Sonia Gandhi in the first week of November and place the demand for replacing Patnaik with Moquim.
Reacting to the development in the party, Patnaik said he is no more interested to continue in the post. “I had tendered my resignation to AICC president immediately after General Elections. I am not more keen to continue in the post,” he said.

Inviting the dissidents for a discussion, Patnaik said he will be happy to recommend the name for the OPCC chief post to the high command. He, however, advised them not to damage the party by weakening it from within.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp