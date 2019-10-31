Govt appoints 10 IAS officers for 13 MCHs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to improve the overall performance, infrastructure development and functioning of medical colleges and hospitals, the State Government on Wednesday appointed 10 senior IAS officers as coordinating officers for 13 medical institutions.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has been appointed as coordinating officer of Sundargarh Medical College and Hospital (MCH) set up by NTPC and VIMSAR, Burla.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra has been given charge of Fakir Mohan MCH, Balasore and MKCGMCH, Berhampur.

Additional Chief Secretary, Steel and Mines, Raj Kumar Sharma will be looking after the MCH in Keonjhar while Principal Secretary of Forest Mona Sharma is the coordinating officer for Jajpur MCH. Principal Secretary of W&CD Anu Garg has been given the charge of Angul MCH (MCL), Principal Secretary of Revenue Nikunja Bihari Dhal for Kandhamal MCH and Santha Bhima Bhoi MCH in Balangir, Principal Secretary of Finance Ashok Meena for Saheed Laxman Naik MCH in Koraput, Principal Secretary of Water Resources Surendra Kumar for PRM-MCH in Baripada, Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma for MCH in Bhawanipatna and Works Secretary Krishan Kumar for Puri.