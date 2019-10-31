Industries seek transfer of clearances to new allottees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Industrial houses have urged the Centre to transfer forest and environment clearances of existing mines to new allottees for two years after the fresh auction so that production will not get affected and industries will not run out of raw materials.

Stating that industries are likely to face shortage of raw materials after the mines expire in March next year, Convenor of Steel and Mines Committee of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Manish Kharbanda said continuity in production can only help to overcome the crisis.

“Once the mines are expired iron ore and coal production will drastically come down impacting steel industries and Gross State Domestic Product. It may also lead to loss of jobs. Odisha has already invited bids for fresh auction of mines. Even if the mines are leased out on time, it will take two to three years to make the mines operational,” he said.

Speaking at the India Mining Conclave-2019 organised by ICC and Steel and Mines department here on Wednesday, Kharbanda said the Supreme Court in 2015 had passed an order provisioning transfer of existing statutory clearances to successful bidders and Karnataka has already adopted it for some of its iron ore blocks.

“Of the 68 non-coal blocks auctioned in the last four years in the country, 42 green-field blocks are still unable to start mining owing to delays in grant of forest and environment clearances,” he pointed out.

The lease period of 24 working leases in Odisha is expiring on March 31. Of the 24 mines, 21 are iron and manganese leases which share about 62 per cent (about 80 million tonne per annum) of total non-captive capacity and 20 of them have been put for auction.

With India aspiring to increase the production of non-coal minerals by 200 per cent and steel producing capacity from present 137 MTPA to 300 MTPA by 2030-31, Odisha will play a leading role to achieve the target of minerals and steel production. Odisha’s current steel producing capacity of about 33 MTPA is expected to go up to 100 MTPA by 2030-31 to realise the national vision of 300 MTPA steel.

Steel and Mines Secretary R K Sharma advised mining companies to comply with the laws and regulations.

Responding to the concerns raised by the industries body on the challenges to get raw materials, he said some regulatory modifications have been made to allow industries and lessees to keep stock.

“We are also in dialogue with the Ministries dealing with the clearances to ensure how the transition can be smooth. Auction is proceeding as per schedule and hope the letters of intent will be issued to the bid winners in January next year so that they can start mining from April without any dislocation,” he added.

The conclave was inaugurated by Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick. Chairman of ICC, Odisha Council, MC Thomas and co-chairman J B Pany also spoke.