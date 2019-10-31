Minor girl loses eyesight, rights panel seeks report 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Wednesday issued notice to the Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) of Nayagarh after a minor girl lost one of her eyes allegedly due to incorrect medicine provided by Niramaya centre at the district headquarters hospital.

Victim’s parents Chandrakanta Gochhayat and Bijayini appeared before the rights panel and alleged that their daughter Rinki lost an eye due to an erroneous drug provided by Niramaya centre. After hearing them, OHRC sought a report from the CDM&PHO for the change of medicines by the centre on its own and the doctor advising the girl to apply the same despite knowing that it was an ear drop.

As per reports, Chandramani took Rinki to Daspalla CHC on September 29 after she suffered a minor injury in her right eye. As there were no eye doctors at the hospital, Chandramani rushed her to Nayagarh DHH where the doctor prescribed an eye drop. But the pharmacist at the Niramaya centre on the DHH premises allegedly provided Clotrimazole and Lignocaine ear drops. Later, the doctor even suggested use of the drops. After returning home, when he applied the medicine, Rinki reportedly lost vision in one eye.

Later, Chandramani rushed her to LV Prasad Eye Institute, a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, where the doctor stated that the medicines prescribed were ear drops which damaged the eye. Later, an artificial eye was implanted.

The Commission also issued a notice the LV Prasad to produce all records regarding treatment provided to the girl and the circumstances leading to removal of the eye. The director of the institution has also been directed to give his opinion regarding the cause of the damage to the girl’s eye by November 19.

This apart, OHRC has asked the Superintendent of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack to form a committee of experts within three days to inquire into the matter.

While the rights panel posted the date for next hearing to November 19, it directed the authorities to submit their reports by November 14. Social activist Raghab Mallick had accompanied the couple and the victim to the commission.