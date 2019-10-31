Wangchuk calls for innovation in education

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Magsaysay award winner Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday said innovation, entrepreneurship and partnership are key to transformation in education and living of the people.

Delivering 21st lecture of Odisha Knowledge Hub (OKH) at Lok Seva Bhawan, Wangchuk said, “The community should find solution to its problems without waiting for the solution to come from New Delhi or New York.”

Recognised for his uniquely systematic, collaborative and community-driven reform of learning systems in Ladakh, Wangchuk said, “Innovations in education become possible when we adopt the technique of travelling from ‘known to the unknown’. Such innovations through partnership with community and civil society organisations can lead to next level of alternative education.”

The Ladakhi innovator and environmentalist has applied this model successfully in Ladak and is confident that it would also work in other parts of India. He emphasised that education should be transformed from the present practice of 3R to 3H. By 3R he meant reading, writing and arithmetic and his 3H signifies bright head, kind heart and skilled hand.

Wangchuk further mentioned, “I have heard about many good happenings in Odisha today. The State Government is emphasising on innovation and transformation and has created an excellent institution of Listening Window at the higher levels of governance which is rarely found in other places.”

Wangchuk is also known to be the inspiration behind Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s character, Phunsukh Wangdu, in the blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’.

Introducing Wangchuk, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy said, “Wangchuk is an inspiring stalwart in the field of alternative road to learning. He has successfully demonstrated the unique innovation of ‘alternative education’ after conducting experiments with the students who fail in conventional educational system.”

Appreciating the contributions of Wangchuk to the humanity, Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Subroto Bagchi felicitated him by presenting the OKH memento.