Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Arjuna Award winner Pramod Bhagat accorded a rousing welcome in Odisha

He has already won six individual international titles in seven tournaments this year.

Published: 01st September 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun Award winner Para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat after arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Arjun Award winner Para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat after arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ace para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat, who was conferred the coveted Arjuna Award in New Delhi, was accorded a rousing reception on his arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Saturday.

The 31-year-old shuttler, the first para-athlete to receive the Arjuna Award and the eighth from Odisha to receive the honour, was lauded for his feat by several of his colleagues. Recently, Bhagat had bagged both singles and doubles titles at BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2019, held at Basel in Switzerland.

He has already won six individual international titles in seven tournaments this year.
On his arrival at the airport, Bhagat touched his coach Siba Prasad Das’ feet. He said winning the Arjuna Award was a dream come true for him and dedicated the honour to his mother Kusum Devi, coach and the State.

The ace shuttler is now eyeing the Para-Olympics to be held in Tokyo next year. Bhagat said he will participate in two more international events this year. “I am sure that with the ranking, I will qualify for the Para-Olympics,” he said.

Later on the day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated Bhagat and presented a cash award of `30.95 lakh to him for his success in the World Championships at Switzerland. State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Sulochana Das also felicitated Bhagat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pramod Bhagat Arjuna Award Odisha
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp