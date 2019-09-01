Arjuna Award winner Pramod Bhagat accorded a rousing welcome in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ace para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat, who was conferred the coveted Arjuna Award in New Delhi, was accorded a rousing reception on his arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Saturday.

The 31-year-old shuttler, the first para-athlete to receive the Arjuna Award and the eighth from Odisha to receive the honour, was lauded for his feat by several of his colleagues. Recently, Bhagat had bagged both singles and doubles titles at BWF Para-Badminton World Championships 2019, held at Basel in Switzerland.

He has already won six individual international titles in seven tournaments this year.

On his arrival at the airport, Bhagat touched his coach Siba Prasad Das’ feet. He said winning the Arjuna Award was a dream come true for him and dedicated the honour to his mother Kusum Devi, coach and the State.

The ace shuttler is now eyeing the Para-Olympics to be held in Tokyo next year. Bhagat said he will participate in two more international events this year. “I am sure that with the ranking, I will qualify for the Para-Olympics,” he said.

Later on the day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated Bhagat and presented a cash award of `30.95 lakh to him for his success in the World Championships at Switzerland. State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Sulochana Das also felicitated Bhagat.