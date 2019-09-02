‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ launched in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation wards

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Making the portability of ration cards under ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme a reality, the State Government on Sunday launched the programme on a pilot basis in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday.

The portability of food security benefits was launched in 118 public distribution system (PDS) outlets or fair price shops in 59 Wards of the BMC.

Extra transaction was reported from 12 PDS outlets in which about 100 ration card holders lifted their monthly quota of rice under the portability scheme, informed the Assistant Civil Supply Officer of Khurda district.

Each of the identified PDS outlets were given additional ration of 10 per cent than their normal quota.

The stock taking of fair price shops will be taken after 20th of each month and accordingly, food grains supplied under PDS will be provided. All the 118 PDS outlets were provided with point of sale (PoS) machines.

All those who availed benefits of the portability scheme have seeded their Aadhaar numbers with their ration cards. The distribution of ration was made online and this was monitored by BMC officials.

Prior to the launching of the scheme, BMC and Civil Supply officials had conducted extensive awareness programmes in each of the 67 Wards under BMC limits.

The Central Government had asked the States and Union Territories to implement the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme within June 30, 2020.

“We have implemented the scheme on a pilot basis in BMC areas and will roll it out in other places of the State in phases,” said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain.