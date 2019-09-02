Rs 2.13 lakh fine collected for traffic violations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police collected a whopping Rs 2.13 lakh from traffic violators in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar after the provisions of Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 came into effect on Sunday.

In the State Capital, while Traffic police station at AG Square collected Rs 51,000 fine from 45 violators, the Chandrasekharpur unit pocketed Rs 73,000 penalty from 78 persons.

Two motorcycles were also seized after their owners failed to pay fines for drunken driving.

“The traffic police fined 11 persons for riding two-wheelers without helmets, six for not carrying registration certificates or driving licenses and five for triple riding,” informed Bhubaneswar Traffic ACP Kishore Kumar Panigrahi.

Similarly, 11 persons were penalised for parking their vehicles in no parking zones, five for signal violation and three for driving without seat belts, he added.

Chandrasekharpur traffic unit fined 34 persons for riding without helmets, 17 for wrong side driving and six for riding on footpaths.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo held a meeting with all the Inspectors on Sunday and directed them to carry out traffic enforcement activities strictly under their respective jurisdictions from Monday onwards.