Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rs 2.13 lakh fine collected for traffic violations

Chandrasekharpur traffic unit fined 34 persons for riding without helmets, 17 for wrong side driving and six for riding on footpaths.

Published: 02nd September 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police collected a whopping Rs 2.13 lakh from traffic violators in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar after the provisions of Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 came into effect on Sunday.

In the State Capital, while Traffic police station at AG Square collected Rs 51,000 fine from 45 violators, the Chandrasekharpur unit pocketed Rs 73,000 penalty from 78 persons.

Two motorcycles were also seized after their owners failed to pay fines for drunken driving.

“The traffic police fined 11 persons for riding two-wheelers without helmets, six for not carrying registration certificates or driving licenses and five for triple riding,” informed Bhubaneswar Traffic ACP Kishore Kumar Panigrahi.

Similarly, 11 persons were penalised for parking their vehicles in no parking zones, five for signal violation and three for driving without seat belts, he added.

Chandrasekharpur traffic unit fined 34 persons for riding without helmets, 17 for wrong side driving and six for riding on footpaths.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo held a meeting with all the Inspectors on Sunday and directed them to carry out traffic enforcement activities strictly under their respective jurisdictions from Monday onwards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp