BJD targets 50 Lakh members: Naveen Patnaik enrolls from Ekamra

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the membership drive of BJD targeting at least 50 lakh new members under the party’s fold by October end. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during BJD’s membership drive at party office in Bhubaneswar on Monday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the membership drive of BJD targeting at least 50 lakh new members under the party’s fold by October end. Launching the drive at the party headquarters here, the Chief Minister enrolled 24 members to become an active member of the party. He started the programme by enrolling himself as the first member. He also enrolled himself as a member from Ekamra Assembly constituency. Three legislators from Bhubaneswar and 1000 new members were enrolled during the programme.

The Chief Minister hoped that the drive will be a big success with the support of the people. The drive will be held both online and offline this time and continue till October 31. Four active members from each ward, five from each NAC, 15 from each municipality and 40 from each municipal corporation will be engaged in the drive. Each active member will have to enrol 24 primary members. The party, which has 47 lakh members, targets to increase its number to one crore through this drive.

A new website www.joinbjd.com was launched. Convenor of the committee on membership drive Debi Prasad Mishra said mobile app for membership drive will be launched soon. Mishra said the drive will be launched in Dhenkanal and Balasore districts on Tuesday and in all the districts, blocks and urban centres during the next two weeks. Other members of the State membership drive Committee, MLA’s of Bhubaneswar Organisational District and party functionaries were present.

