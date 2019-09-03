Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government asks Revenue Department to acquire 30 acre private land in Boudh

The Government has sanctioned funds required for acquisition of these private lands in the district, the officials said.

Published: 03rd September 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government has asked the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to acquire 30 acres private land in Boudh district and handover the same to the railways for Khurda-Balangir rail link project. Officials in the Commerce and Transport department said the Revenue Department has been asked to acquire 11.85 acres land at Khajuripada village, 10.47 acres at Banapali village and 8.38 acres at Jharamunda village, all in Boudh, to allow railways take forward construction of Broad Gauge line of the rail link project in the district.

The Government has sanctioned funds required for the acquisition of these private lands in the district, the officials said. Work on the much-awaited rail link project that will connect Khurda Road railway station to Balangir in a shorter way through Daspalla is moving at a snail’s pace due to delay in land acquisition, mostly in Boudh where more than 2000 acres required for the project are yet to be handed over to the railways.

While the total length of Khurda-Balangir rail line is 289 km, work has been completed only on 66 km from Khurda Road to Nayagarh from Khurda side and 15 km from Balangir to Bichhupali from Balangir side. The State Government had sanctioned Rs 159 crore last year towards land acquisition compensation for Daspalla-Balangir segment, the stretch from 112 km to 289 km. However, the land acquisition process for this stretch is yet to be completed, sources said.

In February, Boudh district administration had handed over 26.18 acres private land to Balangir Railway Assistant Executive Engineer for construction of the rail track. Railway officials said land acquisition needs to be expedited to complete the project within 2021 deadline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government Revenue and Disaster Management Department Commerce and Transport department Jharamunda village Daspalla-Balangir segment Balangir Railway Assistant Executive Engineer
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp