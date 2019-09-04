Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Close shave for youths swept away in water

Three persons on a motorcycle had a narrow escape after they were swept away in storm water on a road near Utkal Villa at Acharya Vihar here following heavy rainfall on Monday night.

Published: 04th September 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three persons on a motorcycle had a narrow escape after they were swept away in stormwater on a road near Utkal Villa at Acharya Vihar here following heavy rainfall on Monday night.

The youths entered a narrow lane flooded with rainwater without paying heed to the warning of the locals and were swept away in the current. They managed to escape after a few minutes of struggle.
The incident was captured on CCTV camera installed at a house in the locality. This is the second such incident in the area. Earlier on August 23, a commuter had a narrow escape after his vehicle was swept away during flooding in the locality.

Locals alleged that failure of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in completing the box drain project in the area has turned the roads into death traps for commuters during monsoon. They also blamed the absence of proper drainage channel in the locality.

The box cell storm water drain connecting Acharya Vihar with drainage channel no 4 is yet to be completed.  The Cuttack Drainage Division had started work on the box drain on a 570-metre stretch at a cost of over `10 crore but managed to complete around 193 metre. In 2017, the project was transferred to BMC’s Drainage Division. The BMC, however, has managed to complete work on 277-metre stretch and construction on another 100 metre is pending.

BMC Drainage Division engineer Pradip Duria  said the project work could not be completed on time due to procedural delay. Steps are being taken to complete it at the earliest, he said.

