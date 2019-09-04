Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Fake edible oil making unit busted, four held

The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday busted an adulterated edible oil and ghee manufacturing unit at Laxmisagar in the City and arrested four persons.  

Published: 04th September 2019

A policeman inspecting fake ghee bottles at Laxmisagar on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday busted an adulterated edible oil and ghee manufacturing unit at Laxmisagar in the City and arrested four persons.  

The police, during a raid on the unit in Laxmisagar Phase-I area, seized 2,000 litre of adulterated oil stored in containers, spurious ghee bottles, a machine, packaging material and labels of different brands.
The accused are 25-year-old Lalat Keshari Acharya, 38-year-old Bikram Keshari Acharya and 37-year-old Jajati Acharya of Kuranja in Kendrapara and 32-year-old Baikuntha Mallick of Binjharpur in Jajpur district.

Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said adulterated ghee, Til and Castor oil, as well as other products, were being manufactured in the unit by using refined oil, essence and chemicals and sold in the market under different brands.

This is the second such raid by the Commissionerate Police within a week. On August 29, police had unearthed a fake edible oil manufacturing unit at Phulnakhara and arrested one person in this connection. Around 30,000 litre of adulterated edible oil kept in containers with labels of popular brands had been seized.

