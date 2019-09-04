Govt suggests polytechnic teacher exchange between Odisha, Singapore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday proposed inclusion of teachers of polytechnic institutes of Odisha in an exchange programme to ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore.

On a visit to Singapore, Minister of State for Skill Development and Technical Education Premananda Nayak held a meeting with Minister of Education, Singapore Ong Ye Kung where the engagement between Institute of Technical Education (ITE), Singapore and Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) was reviewed.

In 2017, the State Government had signed an MoU with ITEES for collaboration on skill development. As part of the collaboration, ITE, Singapore shared its experiences in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and provided consultancy support to OSDA in raising the quality of skill development and vocational training.

Around 100 teachers from different Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of the State have received TVET from the Singapore-based institute. The two Ministers expressed satisfaction on the progress achieved under the agreement and agreed to further expand relationship in the area of skill development in the State.

While extending an invitation to Kung to visit Odisha next year, Nayak gave a proposal to him for sending 100 students to Odisha under the exchange programme.



“The teacher’s exchange programme for ITIs is working as per the plan. So it has been proposed to include teachers from polytechnic institutions of Odisha to participate in the exchange programme as well,” Nayak said.

The meeting was held in presence of Indian Ambassador to Singapore Javed Ashraf, Chairman of OSDA Subroto Bagchi, CEO of ITE, Singapore Bruce Poh, Director Boon Tiong and other officials.