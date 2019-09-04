Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Sun temple to get rid of scaffoldings

Malik along with a three-member Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) team inspected the temple on the day.

Published: 04th September 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Sun Temple, Konark (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The iron scaffoldings outside Jagamohan of the Sun temple at Konark will be removed for a clear view of the monument within next two months, informed  Superintending Engineer of ASI-Bhubaneswar Circle Arun Malik on Tuesday.

The scaffoldings, which were first put up in the south-east corner of the Jagamohan in 1990 for conservation works, now cover the entire structure. Malik informed that CBRI will suggest measures to remove the scaffoldings. The first, second and third Pidhas of the Jagamohan will be strengthened before removing the scaffoldings, he added.

