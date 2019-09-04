UP native held for raping woman with job lure

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday arrested a native of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping a woman in a City hotel on pretext of providing her a job. The accused, 39-year-old Jay Kumar, was the State head of Satya Microcapital Limited at Raipur in Chhattisgarh and was posted at Bhubaneswar in April this year. He committed the crime in a hotel near Kalpana Square where the 21 year-old victim, hailing from Raigarh in Chhattisgarh, had come for an interview on September 1.

Basing on her complaint, the Kumar was arrested. Police said the accused and the victim were known to each other as both had worked in the same firm in Raipur earlier. The girl had quit her job six months back due to increasing work load. However, when she contacted Kumar again for the job, the latter asked her to come to the hotel for an interview and allegedly raped her, police added. Further investigation into the matter is on.