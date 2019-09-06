Collectors of 10 districts put on heavy rain alert

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With heavy rains expected in 10 districts of the State in next two days, Odisha Government on Thursday asked the Collectors concerned to remain prepared for any exigencies arising out of flood and water-logging.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradip Jena asked the Collectors of Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Puri, Koraput, Balangir, Rayagada and Nuapada districts to remain alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in these regions.

While Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur have been issued red warning, an orange warning was sounded in Gajapati, Puri, Koraput, Balangir, Rayagada and Nuapada.

“The Collectors of the districts under red/orange warning are directed to keep the administrative machinery fully prepared to meet any possible flood/water-logging/landslide that may arise in the event of intense rainfall,” Jena said.