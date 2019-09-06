Ritu Kumar to launch festive collection in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Famed designer Ritu Kumar's festive collection will be launched in the City on September 17 at a first-of-its-kind fashion event.

Besides attractive attires, fashionistas will get to learn about the fashion tales about Asia's rich textile heritage at its city store in Master Canteen area. The designer has also collaborated with city-based fashion bloggers, Luma and Lisha Rath.

The festive collection is all about printed kurtas and decadent pre-draped saris in earthy tones. The designer has dominated the collection with shades of burgundy and sap greens. Most of the attires have been stitched from woven jacquards, cotton, Chanderi, and silk treated with traditional vegetable dyes.

"The new collection is an amalgamation of old-world and modern-day influences," the designer said.

The attires sport embroideries from Kutch and Kashmiri Jamaawar. She has used metallic threads with mukaish, aari and kamdani details. Fashionistas will also get to choose from jumpsuits and tunics with asymmetric hemlines.