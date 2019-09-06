Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Ritu Kumar to launch festive collection in Bhubaneswar

The festive collection is all about printed kurtas and decadent pre-draped saris in earthy tones stitched from woven jacquards, cotton, Chanderi, and silk treated with traditional vegetable dyes.

Published: 06th September 2019 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Besides attractive attires, fashionistas will get to learn about the fashion tales about Asia's rich textile heritage at its city store in Master Canteen area. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Famed designer Ritu Kumar's festive collection will be launched in the City on September 17 at a first-of-its-kind fashion event. 

Besides attractive attires, fashionistas will get to learn about the fashion tales about Asia's rich textile heritage at its city store in Master Canteen area. The designer has also collaborated with city-based fashion bloggers, Luma and Lisha Rath.

The festive collection is all about printed kurtas and decadent pre-draped saris in earthy tones. The designer has dominated the collection with shades of burgundy and sap greens. Most of the attires have been stitched from woven jacquards, cotton, Chanderi, and silk treated with traditional vegetable dyes.

"The new collection is an amalgamation of old-world and modern-day influences," the designer said.

The attires sport embroideries from Kutch and Kashmiri Jamaawar. She has used metallic threads with mukaish, aari and kamdani details. Fashionistas will also get to choose from jumpsuits and tunics with asymmetric hemlines.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ritu Kumar Odisha fashion Ritu Kumar collections Ritu Kumar sarees Ritu Kumar kurtas
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp