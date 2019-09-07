Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Drunk driving on National Highways to land you in jail

Persons caught driving on National Highways after consuming alcohol over permissible limits to be arrested
 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Drunk drivers beware! Drinking and driving on National Highways will now land you in jail. By the time, you read this, close to half a dozen violators have landed in police net on Friday, the first day of enforcement itself. Intensifying its enforcement to check road mishaps, Odisha Police has decided to arrest persons caught driving on NH after consuming alcohol more than the permissible limits.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Bijay Kumar Sharma said the enforcement would be conducted at toll gates on the NH. “We are enforcing this measure basing on the recommendations by Supreme Court (SC) appointed panel on road safety headed by Justice KS Radhakrishnan. This would go a long way in achieving reduction of road accidents casualties by 10 percent on NHs as mandated by the panel,” he said.
Those driving in an inebriated state will be asked to take the breath analyser test. To avoid traffic congestion near each toll gate, only 10 per cent of the drivers will be asked to take the test.

On suspicion of drunken driving, a police officer will detain the vehicle and put the driver/rider to breath analyser test. If the alcohol content exceeds 30 mg per 100 ml of blood or the drug consumed makes the driver incapable of exercising proper control over the vehicle, then he/she will be arrested.“The squads have been clearly instructed that drivers who visually appear drunk are subjected to the test,” the DGP said. Since the toll gates are equipped with CCTV cameras, the entire drive will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

Police equipped with breath analysers were deployed at 14 toll gates in 10 districts of the State to conduct inspection and prosecute the offenders. At least five persons were also apprehended on Friday evening for driving under the influence of alcohol in various parts of the State, sources said.Issuing a circular, DGP Sharma directed districts SPs to conduct strict checking at the toll gates by selecting trained police officers who are aware of legal and procedural aspects as per the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Motor Vehicle Act.

The arrest memo will be prepared by the officer in accordance with legal provisions under CrPC within two hours of making the arrest. The circular also stated that while arresting an offender, police will take appropriate steps for temporary disposal of the vehicle under Section 202 (3) of the Motor Vehicle Act. If the accused fails to furnish required surety/security for bail, then he/she shall be produced in a court along with the prosecution report.

Sharma directed police officers to make sincere efforts to ascertain the correct identity, address and mobile phone number of offenders, collect CCTV footage of the toll gates and produce the same before court during trials, if required. The officers were also instructed to facilitate shifting of stranded passengers of detained vehicles by alternative modes of conveyance.

In Odisha, over 2,500 persons have been killed in road accidents between January and May this year. Similarly, 5,313 road mishap deaths were reported in the State last year while the number of fatalities stood at 4,790 in 2017.

