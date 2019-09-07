Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odia kids’ tryst with Chandrayaan-2

 Sharanya Nanda and Chinmaya Choudhury of DAV group of public schools are on cloud nine. 

Sharanya Nanda with her father

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Sharanya Nanda and Chinmaya Choudhury of DAV group of public schools are on cloud nine. The duo from Odisha is among 60 students selected across the country to witness the live landing of Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram on the surface of moon along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru. 

Chinmaya Choudhury

While Sharanya is a student of DAV-Chandrasekharpur in City, Chinmaya studies in Mahanadi Coalfields Limited’s DAV Public School at Bandhabahal in Jharsuguda. Fascinated by science and space since childhood, Sharanya says watching India make history will be a big achievement for her. “It is an overwhelming moment for me to witness landing of Chandrayaan-2 on moon and meet the Prime Minister in person,” she said.

A student of Class IX, Sharanya was selected to witness the event with the PM after winning an online space quiz competition organised by ISRO last month. On the advise of her parents and teachers she had participated in the quiz. Sharanya said though the questions in the quiz were not difficult, the time was the deciding factor. Sharanya answered 20 questions on space research within 10 minutes, making her way to the list of top 60 students selected to watch the historic event.

Sharanya is the daughter of Samir Kumar Nanda, a senior officer at NTPC, Kaniha and Sulabha Nanda. 
For Chinmaya, it will be a once-in-a-lifetime moment too. “My teachers had asked me to participate in this online quiz and I’m glad that I did,” he said. Chinmaya, who wants to become a space scientist, also completed the quiz organised on www.mygov.in within 10 minutes. Chinmaya is the son of Diptirani Patel and Pankaja Kumar Choudhury, a chemist in MCL’s Lakhanpur area of Jharsuguda.

