Videos of policemen riding without helmets go viral  

Commissionerate Police was left red-faced after two separate videos of policemen riding motorcycles without helmets went viral on social media on Friday.

Published: 07th September 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Commissionerate Police was left red-faced after two separate videos of policemen riding motorcycles without helmets went viral on social media on Friday.In one of the videos, a policeman without helmet was seen cruising on his bike on the busy Janpath. Two persons on a motorcycle reportedly recorded the traffic violation by the cop. Similarly in another video clip, a policeman was seen riding a bullet without helmet on NH-16. The video was captured near Pahala by passengers of a four-wheeler. 

One of the passengers could be heard saying, “Rules are different for policemen and common citizens.” Pointing out the registration number of the policeman’s bike, the passengers urged the authorities to initiate action against him.Interestingly, Commissionerate Police fined 422 persons for riding without helmets in the City on Thursday. 

According to the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act  2019, a fine of `1,000 is being imposed on persons found riding without helmets. However, if enforcement authorities are not abiding by the rules, they will have to pay twice the penalty amount for the offence.Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo said the process to identify the two policemen, who were riding without helmets, has been initiated and challans will be issued against them as per the law. 

