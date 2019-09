BJD membership: Senior leaders assigned districts 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik on Saturday assigned districts to members of the State Membership Drive Committee to coordinate with district observers, presidents, MPs, MLAs and constituency-level leaders.

While Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya been assigned Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Subarnapur and Balangir districts, former minister Debi Prasad Mishra will be in charge of Dhenkanal, Angul and Cuttack districts.

State spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deo has been assigned Nuapada, Kalahandi, Boudh and Kalahandi districts while Government chief whip Pramila Mallick will be in charge of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Similarly, Sanjay Dasburma will be in-charge of Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Gajapati districts while general secretary Pradeep Panigrahi will look after Ganjam, Khurda, Puri and Nayagarh districts. General secretary Pranab Prakash Das has been assigned Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar and Sundargarh district.