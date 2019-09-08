Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJD MLA goes to sensitise traffic rules, fined Rs 500 instead!

The move of the police came a day after the people had a face-off with the police over hefty fines for violation of traffic rules near Rajmahal square here.

Bhubaneswar MLA Ananta Narayan Jena

Bhubaneswar MLA Ananta Narayan Jena (File Photo | ENS)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: A legislator from ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was fined Rs 500 for violating traffic rule in the capital city of Odisha. Bhubaneswar MLA Ananta Narayan Jena was fined for parking his car illegally at a no-parking zone near AG Square here.

Interestingly, the legislator had gone to sensitise the people to follow the traffic rules and the amended Motor Vehicle Act.

The commissionerate police, which was organising the special awareness drive in Bhubaneswar on road safety and new Motor Vehicles Act, slapped a fine of Rs 500 to Jena, former mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"The fine was imposed as my driver had parked the vehicle illegally on the road. Law is equal for everyone and we should abide by the traffic norms," said Jena.

The Commissionerate Police on Sunday launched special awareness drive in Bhubaneswar on the new rules under Motor Vehicles Act. The commuters who followed traffic rules were given chocolates, thank you cards and flowers.

The move of the police came a day after the people had a face-off with the police over hefty fines for violation of traffic rules near Rajmahal square here. The police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the people.

Meanwhile, a truck driver in Sambalpur district was fined a whopping Rs 86,500 for violating several traffic rules under the new Act.

Even though truck driver Ashok Jadav was fined on September 3, the matter came to light on Sunday after the picture of the challan went viral on social media.

The driver was fined for allowing an unauthorised person to drive (Rs 5,000), driving without a licence (Rs 5,000), overloading with an excess of 18 tonne (Rs 56,000), carrying over dimension projections (Rs 20,000) and general offence (Rs 500), informed Sambalpur's regional transport officer Lalit Mohan Behera.

However, the fine was settled at Rs 70,000, he added.

