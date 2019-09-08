Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Doctor-patient relationship a spiritual one: Odisha Governor

Caste, creed, colour, cunningness, conspiracies and corruption never dare visit the doors of a doctor.

Published: 08th September 2019 10:49 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha  Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Saturday hailed doctors for their selfless and determined service to the people and society. Inaugurating the 11th annual conference of Odisha Hematology here on Saturday, Prof Lal said, when Sri Maa of Pondicherry is asked by a devotee about definition of a perfect doctor, she says a doctor has broad mind and generous heart, unflinching will, sturdy determination, inexhaustible energy and total trust in mission.

Caste, creed, colour, cunningness, conspiracies and corruption never dare visit the doors of a doctor.” He termed the doctor-patient relationship as a spiritual one. “Unless one understands how precious life of a patient is, one cannot treat the patient. Patient should have full faith and belief in doctors and only then medicine can have some effect,” he said. More than 300 doctors from Odisha, West Benga l , Jharkhand, Delhi, Bihar, North-East and central India gathered here to discuss blood disorders and diseases, share ideas on the latest advances in the diagnosis and patient care management.

President of ISHBT and secretary of Odisha Haematology Professor RK Jena threw light on the importance of haematology in the field of medical sciences. “There are many haematological diseases like anaemia, (50 pc of Indian population suffers from anaemia), thalassemia, sickle cell disease, hemoglobinopathies, platelet disorders and haematological cancers like leukaemia, myeloma and lymphoma.

If you combine together, they will definitely outnumber the number of other diseases humans suffer at present,” Prof Jena said. If you look at the development in medical sciences, haematology stands apart. The pace at which both clinical and laboratory haematology are developing, it is breathtaking. Development of drugs in the stream too is changing fast.

There is a need for dedicated force of haematologists and haematology departments in the country to provide standard care to patients, said Dr Jena. “It is a big concern at our haematology societies that there are many States like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar where haematology department does not exist and in a few States, haematology exists in few centres,” he said.

Among others, president of Odisha Haematology Prof Niranjan Tripathy, Director of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane, Vice-Chancellor of SOA University Amit Banerjee, Professor Haematology of AIIMS Delhi HP Pati and Head of Haematology of SOA University Dr Priyanka Samal also spoke.

