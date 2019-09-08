Traffic fine to be collected as before September 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With an aim to give public time to update their documents and curb panic among them after the sharp increase in fines under the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi on Saturday said fine will now be collected against each traffic violator as it was being realised before September 1. “As of now, the amount of fine which is being realised from a traffic violator is similar to the charge levied before September 1.

The citizens need some time to update or apply for documents like driving licences, registration and insurance certificates. Eventually, fines will be realised as per the new provisions of Motor Vehicle Amendment Act,” Sarangi said.

The police officers have been directed to mainly conduct inspection and levy fine for riding without helmet, triple riding, using mobile phone while driving, drunken driving and not wearing seat belts. He added that for the time being fine of Rs 500 and up to Rs 1,000 is being realised under Odisha Urban Police Act and police are also not conducting checks pollution certificates. Police also warned that “any student caught driving, will not get driving licence before 25 years. Action will be taken against the parents of students.”