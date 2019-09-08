Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government sets up dedicated helpline for traffic rules

According to a release issued by Commerce and Transport Department, the number of days for taking test for driving licence have been increased.

Published: 08th September 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic Police, Traffic Rules

Traffic cops stop a motorist for not wearing a seat belt |Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the growing public dissatisfaction over implementation of rules under Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, the State Government on Saturday set up a dedicated helpline to sort out problems of citizens.

A call centre will toll free number 1800- 345-1073 is in operation from 8 am to 10 pm. Help desks have been opened in all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) for assisting general public. According to a release issued by Commerce and Transport Department, the number of days for taking test for driving licence have been increased.

The release said daily status on availability of pollution testing units, number of learning licence and driving licence applied and issued are being monitored at the State-level. Meanwhile, Secretary in Transport Department G Srinivas has urged people to get necessary documents ready without fearing the tightened norms.

The Transport Secretary said “We are coordinating with all the RTOs of the twin city and other areas to make arrangements so that people can easily get their licence and other papers. Some new centres to help people for their documents have also been opened to streamline the process.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Traffic Rules
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp