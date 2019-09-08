Odisha government sets up dedicated helpline for traffic rules

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the growing public dissatisfaction over implementation of rules under Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, the State Government on Saturday set up a dedicated helpline to sort out problems of citizens.

A call centre will toll free number 1800- 345-1073 is in operation from 8 am to 10 pm. Help desks have been opened in all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) for assisting general public. According to a release issued by Commerce and Transport Department, the number of days for taking test for driving licence have been increased.

The release said daily status on availability of pollution testing units, number of learning licence and driving licence applied and issued are being monitored at the State-level. Meanwhile, Secretary in Transport Department G Srinivas has urged people to get necessary documents ready without fearing the tightened norms.

The Transport Secretary said “We are coordinating with all the RTOs of the twin city and other areas to make arrangements so that people can easily get their licence and other papers. Some new centres to help people for their documents have also been opened to streamline the process.”