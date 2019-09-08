Hotel owner in Bhubaneswar beaten for refusing to pay Rs 10,000 'chanda'

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an incident of forceful collection of puja donation, a hotel owner was thrashed by some miscreants for refusing to pay Rs 10,000 ‘chanda’ for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The hotel owner in Ashok Nagar said a puja committee demanded Rs 10,000 from him but he gave Rs 1,200 which they returned. On Friday, a group of miscreants thrashed him for not giving them the money demanded.

They later threatened him of dire consequences if he informed police about the assault. However, he lodged a complaint with the Capital police.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi on Saturday issued a circular to DCPs of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack asking them to personally look into the matter and direct the ACPs and IICs to take necessary action if any such matter is reported.