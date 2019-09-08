Naveen Jindal seeks raw material security to steel plants

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) Naveen Jindal on Saturday sought raw material security and reservation of iron ore mines for companies which have set up steel plants in Odisha. Jindal raised the issue during his meeting with Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy and secretaries of other departments concerned at Lok Seva Bhavan (Secretariat) here.

“Companies which have invested thousands of crores in steel plants and created employment in thousands should be given preference in iron ore auction. We have requested for giving iron ore mines first for captive consumption and then for merchant mining,” Jindal told mediapersons after the meeting. “JSPL has invested Rs 47,000 crore in Odisha to set up the largest steel plant in the State. It has a very small mine, which is near depleted. It does not have captive iron ore and coal mines for the plant,” Jindal said. “Our investment in Odisha needs raw material security to become viable,” he added. Jindal said JSPL buys about one million tonne iron ore every month in Odisha which makes the company the largest buyer. He demanded reduction in iron ore price because of fall in global steel price. “Steel price has gone down by about 30 per cent.

But, iron ore price has not been reduced accordingly. There is also no reduction in price of coal. The Government needs to ensure that people who have invested in the State are taken care of,” he said. JSPL has set up a coal gasification plant along with a two million tonne per annum capacity DRI plant on the basis of coal block allotted to it in Angul. Since the coal block was cancelled by Supreme Court, Jindal was hopeful that the company would get coal block, if the Centre auctions the coal block for steel companies and coal gasification.