Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Naveen Jindal seeks raw material security to steel plants

It has a very small mine, which is near depleted. It does not have captive iron ore and coal mines for the plant,” Jindal said.

Published: 08th September 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Jindal. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) Naveen Jindal on Saturday sought raw material security and reservation of iron ore mines for companies which have set up steel plants in Odisha. Jindal raised the issue during his meeting with Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy and secretaries of other departments concerned at Lok Seva Bhavan (Secretariat) here.

“Companies which have invested thousands of crores in steel plants and created employment in thousands should be given preference in iron ore auction. We have requested for giving iron ore mines first for captive consumption and then for merchant mining,” Jindal told mediapersons after the meeting. “JSPL has invested Rs 47,000 crore in Odisha to set up the largest steel plant in the State. It has a very small mine, which is near depleted. It does not have captive iron ore and coal mines for the plant,” Jindal said. “Our investment in Odisha needs raw material security to become viable,” he added. Jindal said JSPL buys about one million tonne iron ore every month in Odisha which makes the company the largest buyer. He demanded reduction in iron ore price because of fall in global steel price. “Steel price has gone down by about 30 per cent.

But, iron ore price has not been reduced accordingly. There is also no reduction in price of coal. The Government needs to ensure that people who have invested in the State are taken care of,” he said. JSPL has set up a coal gasification plant along with a two million tonne per annum capacity DRI plant on the basis of coal block allotted to it in Angul. Since the coal block was cancelled by Supreme Court, Jindal was hopeful that the company would get coal block, if the Centre auctions the coal block for steel companies and coal gasification.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jindal Steel Naveen Jindal
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp