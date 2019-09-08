Home Cities Bhubaneswar

KIIT University bags Institution of Eminence tag

University officials said currently KIIT has 1,000 regular students from over 50 countries pursuing regular courses.

Published: 08th September 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS

Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  City-Based  KIIT University has bagged ‘Institution of Eminence’ (IoE) tag from the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD). Founder of KIIT and KISS and Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta said KIIT, which is just 22 years old as an institution and 15 years as a university, is the youngest in the country to earn the prestigious recognition. To grant IoE tag to higher educational institutions, the Centre constituted an Empowered Expert Committee (EEC) under the chairmanship of former Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami.

The Letter of Intent regarding IoE was issued to KIIT University last month. Though a number of reputed institutions applied and took part in the process, EEC selected only 10 public and 10 private institutions based on their presentation and recommended their names to University Grants Commission (UGC) which examined the applications and accorded IoE status to only five public and five private educational institutions, including KIIT in Odisha.

Samanta said the recognition will give KIIT University autonomy to collaborate with any global institution or university for student exchange programmes and research works. University officials said currently KIIT has 1,000 regular students from over 50 countries pursuing regular courses. Besides, nearly 1,000 students from abroad pursue different certificate courses in the university every year as part of a c a d e m i c e x c h a n g e programme.

University Registrar Sasmitarani Samanta said to promote multi-disciplinary research in different fields including science, technology and social development, KIIT is setting up a Central Research Centre at an investment of `200 crore. She said the university has 2,500 faculties in 50 disciplines. The multi-disciplinary research centre will help them to carry out research together.

A Translational Research Centre will also be set up on the university premises here to conduct research in the field of social development, she added. KIIT Vice-Chancellor Hrusikesh Mohanty said after getting IoE tag the University will have more responsibility in terms of imparting quality education at par with global educational institutions and universities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KIIT University
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp