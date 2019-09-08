Aparajita Sarangi’s crowdfund initiative for the needy of society

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With an aim to make public service a movement without any political motive, BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi on Saturday launched ‘Bharasa’. Launching the programme here Sarangi said the objective of ‘Bharasa’ is to provide immediate assistance to the poor and needy of her constituency with crowd-funding. “We will try to create a positive feeling among the people in the society without any political motive. Let us join hands to render public service and let us all succeed together,” she said.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician has contributed her five months salary to Bharasa, a trust registered under Indian Trust Act, 1882. She said the sole objective of this initiative is to lend a helping hand to the poor, needy and vulnerable at their time of crisis and make them realise that they are not alone in their fight for survival with dignity. Inspired by the initiatives of a MP from Andhra Pradesh and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Biral, Aparajita said while the former is doing his best to assist the poor and needy by raising funds from public, the latter has been distributing used clothes among the poor on the streets through ‘Paridhan’, a voluntary organisation, since he was a legislator of Gujarat Assembly.

“I am not taking the name of Andhra Pradesh MP as I have not taken his consent,” she said. Seeking suggestions and ideas from the public to further the activities of Bharasa, the BJP leader said all activities of the organisation, including utilisation of funds, will be in public domain for more transparency. Each contributor has the right to ask about the expenditure of their contribution to Bharasa.

There will be utmost transparency in fund utilisation and in order bring transparency the Trust fund will be audited every three months. Recounting an incident, the BJP leader said a young girl (Plus Two pass out) who came to her seeking a job said she could not pursue her graduation for want of `4,000. Her parents had to make a choice between the girl and her brother and after prolonged deliberation the support was for the brother. Bharasa wants to step in to assist for such people who want to do something in their lives, she added.